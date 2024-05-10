



New Delhi: Indian Naval Ships Delhi, Shakti and Kiltan concluded their four-day visit to Singapore from May 6 to 9. The visit was aimed at undertaking bilateral engagements, discussing areas of mutual interest and cooperation, and reaffirming the commitment to enhance maritime security and stability in the region.





"This visit is part of the Operational Deployment of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet to the South China Sea," the Defence Ministry said.





Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankhar, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet and Commanding Officers of the ships had an interaction with the Fleet Commander, Republic of Singapore Navy at the Singapore Naval Headquarters.





"The visit provided an opportunity for discussions on enhancing naval cooperation and interoperability between navies of both India and Singapore. A deck reception was hosted onboard INS Shakti, wherein personnel from both navies and the Indian diaspora in Singapore, and also local diplomatic community had the opportunity to interact, furthering the bonds of friendship and mutual respect," Defence Ministry said.





Ministry further added that A=as part of the Indian Navy's commitment to maritime education and outreach, local school children were invited to visit the Indian Ships.





"The children were given guided tours of the ships, where they learned about naval operations, India's rich maritime history and heritage and also the importance of maritime security. These interactions aim to inspire the younger generation and promote a greater understanding of maritime affairs. Personnel from both the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy also undertook cross-ship visits and Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE), in addition to other professional interactions," it said.





