Tel Aviv: In response to the decision made by the governments of Ireland and Norway to recognize an independent Palestinian State, Israel's Foreign Minister ordered the recall of his country's ambassadors to those countries. Norway announced its recognition of such an independent state Wednesday morning and Ireland, as well as Spain, are expected to soon follow.





In making his announcement, Katz said, "I am sending a clear message today - Israel will not be complacent against those who undermine its sovereignty and endanger its security."





"Ireland and Norway intend to send a message to the Palestinians and the whole world today: Terrorism pays," he added. "After the terrorist organization Hamas carried out the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, after it committed the most horrific sex crimes the world has seen, these countries chose to give a reward to Hamas and Iran and recognize a Palestinian state."





Calling the recognition a "twisted step" and an "injustice to the memory of the 7/10 victims," Katz said it is also an "injury to the efforts to return the 128 abductees and the abductees - this is a back wind for the jihadists of Hamas and Iran, which distances the chance for peace and undermines Israel's right to self-defence."





"The Irish-Norwegian stupidity parade does not deter us," he added, "we are determined to achieve our goals: restoring security to our citizens and the removal of Hamas and the return of the kidnapped. There are no more just goals than these."





