



Axiscades announced that its subsidiary, Mistral, has received a ₹90 crore order from Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), a state-owned company. The order involves the design, development, and supply of eight radar processing systems for the Arudhra Medium Powered Radar (MPR) project for the defence sector.





Mistral will deliver these systems over a period of four years. Arun Krishnamurthi, the CEO and MD of Axiscades Technologies, emphasized their commitment to supporting indigenous defence projects and enhancing India's defence capabilities.





Axiscades, headquartered in Bangalore, is a leading provider of end-to-end technology and engineering solutions.





(With Agency Inputs)







