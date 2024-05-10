



Continuing with its massive crackdown on the terror network in the country, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday attached four properties, owned by members of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in Kupwara district.





A spokesperson said that the action comes a day after NIA attached six immovable properties of a top militant of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist outfit in J&K, as part of its drive to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure in Kashmir and other parts of India.





He said that the four properties attached today were found to be proceeds of terrorism, as per NIA investigations. “The properties, which were used to hatch terror conspiracies and carry out terrorist attacks, belonged to accused Mohammad Alam Bhat, Mohammad Yousuf Khawaja, Shabir Ahmed Gakhad, Zakir Hussain Mir, all associated with Pakistan-based handlers/operatives/commanders of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.”





The spokesperson said that the NIA investigations have revealed that the four men were involved in illegal supply of weapons, arms, ammunitions and narcotics. “They were actively engaged in spreading and strengthening militancy in Kashmir.”





He said that the four properties attached today under UAPA include two immovable properties, including a house each belonging to Alam Bhat and Mohammad Yousaf Khawaja in Karnah and two movable properties, in the form of Tata Sumo vehicles, have also been attached.





“According to investigations by NIA, the houses of Alam Bhat & Mohammad Yousaf Khawaja were used as shelter/warehouse for storage and concealment of arms and ammunition, and also for harbouring of terrorists. The two vehicles were used as a safe mode for transporting arms and ammunitions.”





He said that the NIA registered this case in February 2019 against HM members for the supply of weapons, arms, ammunitions and narcotics from PoK to India, while further investigations is going on.





(With Agency Inputs)







