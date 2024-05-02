



A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by Border Security Force personnel along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening, officials said.





At around 8:20 pm the intruder tried to sneak into the Indian side of the border. After he ignored multiple warnings, the BSF personnel fired upon him, they said.





The officials said the incident took place near Border Outpost Regal and reinforcements have been rushed to the area for a thorough search operation.





(With Agency Inputs)







