Srinagar: Police on Wednesday said that they arrested two terror associates in Aragam area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora.

“In a joint operation with Indian Army , Bandipora Police and CRPF arrested two terrorist associates in Aragam,” said police.'

There names are:

01. Hilal Ahmad Gojer Guriyal S/O Kareem Ullah Gojer
02. Mohmad Iqbal Gojer Guriyal S/o Kareem Ullah Gojer,both residents of Chittibandy Aragam Bandipora.

(With Agency Inputs)