Two Terrorists Held In North Kashmir's Bandipora, Police Says
Srinagar: Police on Wednesday said that they arrested two terror associates in Aragam area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora.
“In a joint operation with Indian Army , Bandipora Police and CRPF arrested two terrorist associates in Aragam,” said police.'
There names are:
01. Hilal Ahmad Gojer Guriyal S/O Kareem Ullah Gojer02. Mohmad Iqbal Gojer Guriyal S/o Kareem Ullah Gojer,both residents of Chittibandy Aragam Bandipora.
In a joint operation with Indian Army , Bandipora Police and CRPF arrested two terrorist associates in Aragam.@JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice @DIGBaramulla— District Police,Bandipora (@bandiporapolice) May 1, 2024
(With Agency Inputs)
No comments:
Post a Comment