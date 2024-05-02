



Srinagar: Police on Wednesday said that they arrested two terror associates in Aragam area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora.





“In a joint operation with Indian Army , Bandipora Police and CRPF arrested two terrorist associates in Aragam,” said police.'





There names are:



01. Hilal Ahmad Gojer Guriyal S/O Kareem Ullah Gojer 02. Mohmad Iqbal Gojer Guriyal S/o Kareem Ullah Gojer,both residents of Chittibandy Aragam Bandipora.





(With Agency Inputs)







