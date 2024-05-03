



Manila: The Philippines has summoned a Chinese envoy after Beijing's use of a water cannon against two Philippine vessels during a patrol in the South China Sea and accused China of “harassment” and “dangerous manoeuvres," Al Jazeera reported.





The Philippines Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned China’s deputy chief of mission Zhou Zhiyong on Thursday. Philippines' action comes two days after the incident at a disputed shoal that caused damage to a Philippine coastguard vessel and another government boat.





The ministry said it was the 20th protest by the Philippines against the conduct of Chinese coastguard and fishing vessels this year. The ministry has made 153 complaints in the past two years.





In a statement, the Philippines Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “The Philippines protested the harassment, ramming, swarming, shadowing and blocking, dangerous manoeuvres, use of water cannons, and other aggressive actions of [the] China Coast Guard and Chinese maritime militia."





In 2012, China seized Scarborough Shoal from the Philippines after a months-long standoff. The Philippines stated the pressure applied in the water cannon incident on Tuesday was far more powerful than anything previously used and added that it tore or bent metal sections and equipment on the Philippine vessels, according to Al Jazeera report.





Tensions between China and the Philippines have escalated over the Scarborough Shoal as Manila has taken a more asserted approach in disputed areas. Furthermore, the Philippines has bolstered its ties with the US and Japan.





Approximately 220 kilometers off the coast of the Philippines and within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the shoal is a traditional fishing ground used by multiple nations and located close to important shipping channels. Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), an EEZ extends about 370 km from a country’s coast.





On Wednesday, the Chinese Embassy in Manila said that Scarborough Shoal had always been China’s territory. It called on the Philippines to stop infringements and provocations and not “challenge China’s resolve to defend our sovereignty," Al Jazeera reported.





On Tuesday, the Philippines accused the China Coast Guard fired water cannons at two of its vessels, causing damage to one of them, during a patrol near Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. It accused China of "dangerous manoeuvres and obstruction" and reinstalling a barrier at the disputed Scarborough Shoal.





National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela said, "Two Philippine vessels on maritime patrol encountered four China Coast Guard (CCG) ships and six vessels from its maritime militia in the area on Monday morning".





One of the ships was struck by water cannon from one of the CCG ships about 12 nautical miles (22km) from the shoal, while the other, a PCG vessel was hit by water cannon fired from two of the CCG ships when it was about 1,000 yards (914 metres) away from the shoal, which the Philippines calls Bajo de Masinloc.





In a post on X, Jay Tarriela wrote, "Yesterday, the Philippine Coast Guard vessel, BRP BAGACAY (MRRV-4410), and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessel, BRP BANKAW (MMOV-3004), were assigned to carry out a legitimate maritime patrol in the waters near Bajo De Masinloc. The primary objective of this mission was to distribute fuel and food supplies, highlighting our commitment to supporting the fishermen in accordance with the President's food security policy. During the patrol, the Philippine vessels encountered dangerous manoeuvres and obstruction from four China Coast Guard vessels and six Chinese Maritime Militia vessels".





China has claimed almost the entire South China Sea rejecting claims from other nations, including the Philippines, and an international ruling that states that these claims have no legal basis, according to Al Jazeera report. Brunei, Malaysia, and Vietnam also claim the parts of the sea.





