A man stabbed a far-right activist and others in Germany’s Mannheim city on Friday, according to the police.

The police said the attacker was shot. There is no information about his identity or condition.


DW News reported that “several people” were injured in the attack, which includes far-right activist Michael Stürzenberger. A police officer was also injured.

The attacker stabbed Stürzenberger when he was taking part in a rally of Citizens’ Movement Pax Europa (BPE) party, according to Euronews.

In a video of the attack shared on social media, a man could be seen running around with a knife and attacking people.

The Euronews described Stürzenberger as an anti-Islam commentator. It further said that while the BPE party calls itself neutral, a branch of the party and Stürzenberger have been previously linked to Pegida, a xenophobic extreme-right group, which counts several neo-Nazis amongst its followers.

The authorities have not yet commented about the motive of the attack. The attacker’s identity has also not been disclosed.

(With Agency Inputs)