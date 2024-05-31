



A man stabbed a far-right activist and others in Germany’s Mannheim city on Friday, according to the police.





The police said the attacker was shot. There is no information about his identity or condition.





⚡️BREAKING: Stabbing Rampage in Germany Caught on Camera - WARNING ⚠️ GRAPHIC VIDEO 📹



Police eventually neutralised the attacker who went after bystanders in the city of Mannheim at an anti-Islamist group campaign event.

https://t.co/8j8YWqIBlK — RT_India (@RT_India_news) May 31, 2024





DW News reported that “several people” were injured in the attack, which includes far-right activist Michael Stürzenberger. A police officer was also injured.





The attacker stabbed Stürzenberger when he was taking part in a rally of Citizens’ Movement Pax Europa (BPE) party, according to Euronews.





In a video of the attack shared on social media, a man could be seen running around with a knife and attacking people.





The Euronews described Stürzenberger as an anti-Islam commentator. It further said that while the BPE party calls itself neutral, a branch of the party and Stürzenberger have been previously linked to Pegida, a xenophobic extreme-right group, which counts several neo-Nazis amongst its followers.





The authorities have not yet commented about the motive of the attack. The attacker’s identity has also not been disclosed.





(With Agency Inputs)







