Suspected Islamic Radical Stabs Anti-Islam Far-Right Activist In Germany, Gets Shot By Police
A man stabbed a far-right activist and others in Germany’s Mannheim city on Friday, according to the police.
The police said the attacker was shot. There is no information about his identity or condition.
⚡️BREAKING: Stabbing Rampage in Germany Caught on Camera - WARNING ⚠️ GRAPHIC VIDEO 📹— RT_India (@RT_India_news) May 31, 2024
Police eventually neutralised the attacker who went after bystanders in the city of Mannheim at an anti-Islamist group campaign event.
https://t.co/8j8YWqIBlK
DW News reported that “several people” were injured in the attack, which includes far-right activist Michael Stürzenberger. A police officer was also injured.
The attacker stabbed Stürzenberger when he was taking part in a rally of Citizens’ Movement Pax Europa (BPE) party, according to Euronews.
In a video of the attack shared on social media, a man could be seen running around with a knife and attacking people.
The Euronews described Stürzenberger as an anti-Islam commentator. It further said that while the BPE party calls itself neutral, a branch of the party and Stürzenberger have been previously linked to Pegida, a xenophobic extreme-right group, which counts several neo-Nazis amongst its followers.
The authorities have not yet commented about the motive of the attack. The attacker’s identity has also not been disclosed.
(With Agency Inputs)
No comments:
Post a Comment