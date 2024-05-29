



Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te expressed gratitude to fighter pilots who scrambled against China during military exercises near Taiwan last week. China, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, conducted military drills around the island as “punishment” for President Lai’s inaugural speech that week.





In response to China’s actions, Taiwan condemned the exercises. President Lai, rejecting Beijing’s sovereignty claims, emphasized that only the island’s people can decide their future and has repeatedly offered talks. During his visit to the east coast air base of Hualien, home to Taiwan’s most advanced fighter jets, Lai thanked the pilots who participated in the drills.





He commended their firm determination and excellent combat skills, highlighting their role in protecting Taiwan’s airspace. The F-16Vs, equipped with advanced AIM-9X Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, are part of Taiwan’s efforts to enhance its defence capabilities against the Chinese air force, including its J-20 stealth fighters. The situation remains tense, but Taiwan continues to assert its right to self-determination and sovereignty.





