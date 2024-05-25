

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the landing spot of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon was named 'Shiv-Shakti' because the people of India can feel a connection with the name.

In an interview with NDTV, PM Modi also took an apparent jibe at Congress over the naming of the Chandrayaan-3 landing spot, saying they would have named it after their family.





When asked about the criticism from some quarters regarding the naming of Chandrayaan-3 touchdown point as 'Shiv Shakti' and not something else, PM Modi, in an apparent dig at the Congress, said, "Yes, the touchdown spot could have been named something else. If they were in power, they would've named it after their family...but I cannot do that".





"India has given a philosophy to the world and I feel proud in naming it after the idea which controls the universe (Shiv Shakti). When I say 'Shiv Shakti', 140 crore people of India can connect with it. If a family had named it, then only a section of the population could connect with it," he added.





"Shiv Shakti is a name that motivates and empowers. It is a name that guides crores of people," the Prime Minister said.





India had created history in August 2023, when ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 landed near the south pole of the moon, making it the first country to do so.





Following the successful touchdown of Chandrayaan-3, PM Modi had named the landing site as 'Shiv Shakti' point.





(With Reporting by NDTV, Swarajyamag.com)











