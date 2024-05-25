



US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, visited the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters and concluded a series of high-level meetings aimed at deepening collaboration in various areas, including Earth observation, human spaceflight, and lunar exploration. During his visit, Garcetti met with ISRO Chairman S. Somanath and a delegation, where he proposed the development of a 'Quad satellite' in partnership with India, the US, Japan, and Australia.





Other significant discussions included potential joint missions, such as an advanced imaging spectrometer satellite building on the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission. They also covered India’s proposal for a G20 satellite dedicated to environmental monitoring and climate change, as well as the possibility of using India’s Gaganyaan cargo module to transfer supplies to the International Space Station.





Addressing opportunities in space tech development, Somanath highlighted the potential for US-India university collaboration on advanced detectors and electronics packaging. He emphasised the importance of standardising docking interfaces across human spaceflight programmes to enable broader utilisation of space platforms. Officials from both nations also discussed joining efforts to deploy navigation architecture on the lunar surface or in orbit around the Moon to support future exploration missions.





The meetings concluded with a commitment to further strengthen the US-India partnership in space and explore new cooperative endeavors across the civilian space program. Discussions covered a range of mutual interests, including advancing space science, space economy initiatives, joint working groups, the Artemis Accords, and the use of US laser reflector payloads on Chandrayaan-3.





“I’m deeply impressed by ISRO's incredible accomplishments in space exploration. The US greatly values our partnership with India’s world-class space programme as we pursue new frontiers of discovery”, Garcetti said. Garcetti and Somanath also took part in the US-India Space Cooperation Conference held in the city. They once again advocated for an enhanced partnership between the two countries.





ISRO Newsletter



