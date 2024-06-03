



President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni last evening delivered a lecture of opportunity to the visiting army officers from the National Defence College of India who called on him at State House Entebbe.





The officers interacted with the President on the issues of local and strategic significance.





The 16 officers who arrived in Uganda on 26th May, 2024, are on a study tour in the country and they have since had an opportunity to interact with different high ranking officials from various departments and ministries.





During the lecture, President Museveni engaged officers with the history of Africa as well as the historical mission of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).





“When I see people from other parts of the world, my mind wants to give you information about Africa. Africa is a very strong continent with a lot of political, social and economic strength. It also has a lot of natural resources, but we had a problem of organisation by our kings who let us down,” he explained.





The President pointed out three dimensional mistakes done by the past political leaders and classified them as philosophical, ideological as well as strategic, saying that these wasted a lot of time and later suppressed the people.





President Museveni also explained to the visiting Indian army officers about the three main strategic approaches of NRM singling out prosperity, strategic security and brotherhood of African people who are linked by languages as the core historical mission of the NRM.





“We have been struggling to unite Africa, there has been deliberate efforts. We emphasised the issue of interest rather than identity to be able to address the issue of prosperity,” he explained.





He added that there is a need for the officers and everyone to understand the core roles of the four principles of NRM which include Patriotism, Pan-Africanism, socio-economic transformation and democracy.





The High Commissioner of India to Uganda, H.E Mr. Upender Singh Rawat thanked the President for all the support to the Indian community in Uganda.





He hailed the relationship between India and Uganda.





The Joint Staff- Training and Doctrine in UPDF, Brig. Gen. Alex Olupot and the receiving General of the delegation noted that the





delegation has toured some important tourist destinations of Uganda since their arrival including the source of the Nile, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Defence college of Uganda, among others.





The delegation was also accompanied by the Indian Military Advisory Training Team (IMATT) at the Senior Command and Staff College -Kimaka, Brig. BS Fogat.





(With Agency Inputs)







