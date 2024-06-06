



Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Wednesday, sending wishes on his electoral victory in the Lok Sabha polls.





Extending his wishes through a post on X, the Canadian Prime Minister wrote, "Congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory."





"Canada stands ready to work with his government to advance the relationship between our nations' peoples--anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law," he said further.





Prime Minister Modi has secured a third term, along with the support of other parties in the coalition, primarily -- the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP.





The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303.





The main opposition Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats against 52 in 2019.





Trudeau wishes for Modi comes amidst at a time when the ties between India and Canada have been strained after he accused agents of the Indian government of killing Nijjar.





Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot and killed as he came out of a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year.





The video of his killing that reportedly surfaced in March this year showed Nijjar being shot by armed men in what has been described as a "contract killing."





However, India has dismissed the accusations as "absurd" and "motivated".





Meanwhile, leaders from US, France, Egypt, Israel, Ukraine, Russia, Argentina, and many more have congratulated PM Modi.





While the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi expressed the country's aspiration for joint work in the coming years to open new horizons for Cairo-Delhi ties, the President of Argentina, Javier Milei lauded the "strength of Indian democracy" in his congratulatory message to PM Modi.





Taking to X, El Sisi wrote, "I extend my sincere congratulations to Mr Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, on the occasion of the Indian people's renewed confidence in their leadership for a new term."





"Wishing the Indian Prime Minister success and the friendly people of India further development and prosperity," he said.





Responding to el Sisi's post, PM Modi took to X, and wrote, "Grateful for your warm words President @AlsisiOfficial. Sustained engagement between India and Egypt has provided a new momentum to our ties."





"I look forward to working with you to attain unprecedented heights in the years to come," he added.





Meanwhile, Milei in his post had said, "I congratulate the Prime Minister @NarendraModi for the victory in the elections in which more than 642 million people participated in a peaceful and orderly manner, confirming the strength and vigour of Indian democracy."





Thanking him, Prime Minister Modi said, "Thank you President @jmilei for your warm greetings. Looking forward to working with you to further deepen Strategic Partnership between our two vibrant democracies."





Meanwhile, French President, Emmanuel Macron also extended wishes to PM Modi.





In response, the PM said, "Thank you for your warm wishes my friend @EmmanuelMacron. - strategic partnership is underscored by exceptional trust and confidence. I look forward to working with you to realise our Horizon 2047 vision for the benefit of our people and the world."





Whereas, in a post on X, PM said that he was happy to receive a call from his friend US President Joe Biden, adding he genuinely valued his words and his appreciation for the Indian democracy.





"Happy to receive a call from my friend President @JoeBiden. Deeply value his warm words of felicitations and his appreciation for the Indian democracy," PM Modi replied on X.





Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu wished PM Modi 'Badhai Ho!' in a post on X on Wednesday on his win.





"I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being reelected for a third consecutive term. May the friendship between India and Israel continue to surge towards new heights. Badhaai Ho !" Netanyahu had said.





