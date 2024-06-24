



Kech: Another Baloch student, studying philosophy at Karachi University, was reportedly abducted from his hometown of Pasni.





In a social media post on X, Baloch Yakjehti Committee, stated, "Bahadur, son of Basheer Ahmed, is a resident of Pasni in the Gwadar district. He is a student in the Department of Philosophy at the University of Karachi. During his Eid break, he returned to Pasni. Yesterday evening, Sunday, he was forcibly disappeared by security agencies from his hometown Pasni"





Following this incident, BYC announced that Bahadur's family initiated a sit-in protest at Pasni Zero-Point today, blocking the Makran Coastal Highway. They called on the people of Pasni to stand in solidarity with the family and oppose enforced disappearances.





BYC also urged journalists to attend an important press conference at the D.C. office in Kech district, coinciding with the 8th day of the ongoing sit-in protest. For several days, families whose relatives are reportedly missing from different areas of Turbat have been staging a sit-in to demand their safe return.





The Pakistani government views Baloch students, particularly those involved in activism or advocating for Baloch rights, as potential threats to national security and stability.





This perception has reportedly led to numerous instances of harassment, enforced disappearances, and other forms of repression, specifically targeting Baloch students and activists.





Human rights organisations and activists extensively document cases where Baloch activists are allegedly abducted, disappear, and later found deceased in remote areas under suspicious circumstances, accusing state authorities or associated groups of extrajudicial killings.





Pakistan constantly rejects accusations of extrajudicial killings, including those involving Baloch individuals.





The government contends that casualties during security operations are justified actions against insurgents and terrorists, not intentional executions. Pakistani officials assert that allegations of extrajudicial killings are frequently politically driven or rooted in misinformation, underscoring the challenges of counterterrorism efforts and safeguarding security, especially in areas like Balochistan.





However, despite Pakistan's stance, the international community maintains a divergent view supported by documented evidence.





Pakistan's actions have prompted significant international human rights concerns, with accusations of systematic discrimination and suppression of Baloch perspectives and rights within Pakistan.





The situation highlights ongoing tensions and complexities in ethnic relations and civil liberties in the country.





