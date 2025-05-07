



China has expressed deep concern and regret over the recent escalation between India and Pakistan following Indian missile strikes on Pakistani territory and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. In a formal statement, Beijing urged both countries to exercise maximum restraint, prioritize peace and stability, and avoid actions that could further complicate the already tense situation between the nuclear-armed neighbors.





The strikes, which India described as a precise and pre-emptive response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 civilians, targeted nine sites allegedly linked to terrorist groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.





In retaliation, Pakistan launched heavy artillery fire across the Line of Control, resulting in civilian casualties on both sides-at least eight reported dead in Pakistan and three in India.





China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that India and Pakistan are neighbours that "cannot be moved apart" and also highlighted that both countries share borders with China. The spokesperson reiterated Beijing’s opposition to all forms of terrorism, but stressed that further military escalation must be avoided. The Chinese government called on both New Delhi and Islamabad to act with caution, remain calm, and refrain from any measures that could worsen the conflict.





This position reflects China’s broader regional interests, as it maintains close ties with Pakistan and shares significant land borders with both India and Pakistan. China’s call for restraint was echoed by the United Nations, which also urged both countries to avoid confrontation and seek diplomatic solutions to prevent further instability in South Asia.





China’s response to the India-Pakistan escalation is characterised by regret over the use of military force, a call for de-escalation, and a clear appeal for both sides to prioritise peace and regional stability above all else.





