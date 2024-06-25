Experts say Modi may adopt a more pragmatic stance towards Kashmir in his third term, but more exchanges may not necessarily mean better ties, SCMP reported





India-Pakistan Ties And The Visit To Kashmir





A recent visit by a Pakistani delegation to Indian-administered Kashmir, coupled with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to restore statehood to the region, has sparked optimism for improved relations between India and Pakistan during his third term. Experts suggest that Modi may adopt a more pragmatic stance towards Kashmir in his third term, but caution that more exchanges may not necessarily lead to better ties.





Background On The Kashmir Conflict





The conflict between India and Pakistan over Kashmir has a long history. Indian-administered Kashmir held a special position within the country historically, thanks to Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which granted it significant autonomy. However, in 2019, the Indian government revoked this special status, which had been promised in the Bharatiya Janata Party's election manifesto.





Recent Developments And Optimism For Improved Ties





The recent visit by the Pakistani delegation to Indian-administered Kashmir, along with Modi's promise to restore statehood to the region, has raised hopes for improved relations between India and Pakistan. Pakistan has expressed its wish to have improved trade and other bilateral relations with India, and both countries will have an opportunity to engage at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting of heads of government later this year.





Finally, while the visit by the Pakistani delegation to Indian-administered Kashmir and Modi's promise to restore statehood have sparked optimism for improved India-Pakistan ties, it is important to note that the situation is complex and progress may not be guaranteed. The Kashmir conflict has deep-rooted historical and political dimensions that need to be addressed for lasting peace and stability in the region.





