



The United Kingdom has been actively seeking India's partnership in the development of the sixth-generation Tempest fighter jet program. This renewed effort comes after earlier attempts in 2019. The Tempest fighter jet is being developed as part of the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) program by a consortium known as Team Tempest, which includes the Ministry of Defence, BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, Leonardo, and MBDA UK.





Rolls-Royce, a key member of Team Tempest, is specifically interested in collaborating with India on engine development for the Tempest fighter jet and India's fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program. Rolls-Royce has offered to jointly develop and produce engines for India's fifth-generation fighter aircraft program. The company believes it can create and manufacture the right engine along with the relevant agencies in India. In an interview, Kishore Jayaraman, President of Rolls-Royce India and South Asia, stated that if there is a partnership, India will own the Intellectual Property (IP) rights for the engines.





The Tempest fighter jet, which is currently in its fifth year of development, will incorporate several new technologies, including deep learning AI, the ability to fly unmanned, swarming drones, directed-energy weapons, a virtual cockpit in the helmet, and hypersonic weapons. Rolls-Royce has revealed a state-of-the-art jet engine that will power the Tempest fighter plane when it enters service in 2035. This engine will not only provide thrust for the supersonic warfighter but also unprecedented amounts of electricity to power future energy weapons and other systems.





It is important to note that partnering in the Tempest program would provide India with access to advanced technologies but might limit complete control over intellectual property. On the other hand, collaborating on engine development with Rolls-Royce could offer a more tailored solution for the AMCA program.





In summary, the United Kingdom is actively courting India for a partnership in the development of the Tempest fighter jet program. Rolls-Royce, as a key member of the program, is interested in collaborating with India on engine development for both the Tempest fighter jet and India's AMCA program.





Our Bureau







