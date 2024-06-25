



The United States has been pushing for the sale of the Boeing F-15EX fighter jet to the Indian Air Force (IAF) as part of India's plan to acquire new fighter jets. Boeing has received a license from the U.S. government to offer the F-15EX to the IAF. The F-15EX is a next-generation fighter aircraft developed by Boeing and is an upgraded version of the fourth-generation F-15 fighter jet. It is equipped with advanced technologies to improve survivability and has the capability to carry a large number of missiles in support of the F-35 aircraft.





Competing Options And Requirements





The Indian Navy was also asked to consider the F-15EX as part of its plan to acquire new fighter jets, along with the Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, but recent reports in the India media suggests the Indian Navy has zeroed down to the Dassault Rafale-M as advanced negotiations have already begun to finalise the deal. However, the outcome of the deal has not been disclosed by the concerned authorities.





For the IAF's Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MRCA) competition, there are currently eight aircraft in consideration, including the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, F-15EX Strike Eagle-II, Rafale, Eurofighter Typhoon, Lockheed Martin F-21, Mikoyan MiG-35, and SAAB Gripen. The IAF is seeking to revamp its air arm and address its fighter shortfall.





Importance of The F-15EX





The F-15EX offers several advantages for the IAF. It is a heavy-weight fighter that can strike deep into enemy territory and operate in high altitudes, making it suitable for operations against both Pakistan and China. Its advanced capabilities and heavy-weapon payload capacity make it a powerful asset for the IAF. However, it is important to note that the F-15EX is just one of many options being considered, and the final decision will depend on various factors, including the IAF's specific requirements.





In conclusion, the United States is pushing for the sale of the Boeing F-15EX fighter jet to the Indian Air Force. The F-15EX offers advanced capabilities and heavy-weapon payload capacity, making it a powerful asset for the IAF. However, the final decision on acquiring new fighter jets will depend on the IAF's specific requirements and considerations of other competing options.





