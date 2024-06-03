



One constable of the Border Security Force (BSF) was assaulted by Bangladeshi miscreants while he was performing duty at India-Bangladesh International Border in the area of Border Outpost Kalamchera in West Tripura.





The incident happened on Sunday afternoon when a large group of Bangladeshi miscreants crossed over the border illegally and gathered near the fencing, the BSF said in a statement.





"On June 2, BSF Constable Bhole was performing OP duty at Indo Bangladesh Border Fence Gate No. 196 in the area of Border Outpost Kalamchera of 150 Battalion BSF and was tasked with operating the fence gate. At about 13:30 hrs, a large group of Bangladeshi miscreants crossed over IB illegally and gathered near the fencing gate to smuggle sugar," the BSF said in a release.





The BSF further said that the Bangladeshi miscreants used abusive language and vulgar gestures and also snatched the weapon of the BSF constable along with the radio set.





"Further, they started hurling abusive language and instigated the BSF Constable on duty with provocative language and vulgar gestures. Constable Bhole to disperse the miscreants and to prevent smuggling, entered ahead of the fence through the gate. The Bangladeshi miscreants gheraoed and assaulted Ct Bhole and attempted to drag him towards Bangladesh side," the BSF added.





"They also snatched his personal weapon along with a radio set. Ct Bhole managed to escape, however, he was assaulted with bamboo sticks and an iron rod due to which he sustained grievous injuries," they added.





The BSF also informed that a commandant-level flag meeting was held with the counterpart and a strong protest was lodged by the BSF.





"A commandant-level flag meeting was held with the counterpart and a strong protest was lodged by the BSF. During the flag meeting snatched weapon and radio set were handed back to BSF by BGB," they said.





BSF remains committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Indo- Bangladesh Border and continues to work closely with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).





(With Agency Inputs)







