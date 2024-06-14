

CFF Fluid Control Ltd and a division of a German defence major Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems have partnered to supply 12 indigenous low-frequency variable depth sonar systems for an indigenous project, according to an official statement. These towed sonars are being provided for use on Indian Navy anti-submarine Warfare (ASW) vessels via Kolkata-based shipyard Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd and Kochi-based Cochin Shipyard Limited, it said on Thursday.

Atlas Elektronik GmbH has partnered with CFF Fluid Control Ltd for the supply of 12 indigenous low-frequency variable depth sonar systems.

A maritime specialist for underwater acoustics, and technology leader in many sectors, the company is a division of the German submarine and shipbuilder Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TMKS).





"The technology for the system is already proven in Indian waters, in the Active Towed Array Sonars supplied by Atlas Elektronik to the Indian Navy. The partnership between CFF and Atlas Elektronik will build on this base in enhancing the operational effectiveness of the Indian Navy's front-line platforms," it said.





The systems will be produced in India by CFF in furtherance of the Indian government's goal of self-reliance, it said.





CFF is engaged in the business of manufacture, overhaul, repairs and maintenance of mechanical and electronic equipment, navigation, communication and weapon systems, reference systems, and test facilities (pneumatic, hydraulic, electrical, electronic systems) for Indian naval submarines and surface ships.





(With Agency Inputs)







