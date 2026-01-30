



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has secured a significant ₹1,800-crore order from Pawan Hans for the supply of 10 Dhruv-NG helicopters.





This advanced variant of HAL's indigenously developed Dhruv platform enhances capabilities across civil, defence, and utility operations, marking a boost for India's helicopter manufacturing sector.





In a parallel development, HAL has entered a joint venture with Russia's PJSC United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) to manufacture the Sukhoi SJ-100 Superjets. The SJ-100, a twin-engine narrow-body regional passenger aircraft, is already in commercial service worldwide, with over 200 units operating across 16 airlines.





Under this arrangement, HAL gains rights to produce the SJ-100 in India for domestic use. This comes at a crucial time, as India—one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets—requires more than 200 regional jets over the next decade to improve connectivity.





The partnership builds on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last October between HAL and UAC for civil commuter SJ-100 production. HAL describes the aircraft as a potential game-changer for short-haul routes under India's UDAN regional connectivity scheme.





The deal formalises HAL's role in locally certifying the SJ-100 and provides it with a manufacturing and sales licence. UAC will offer technical assistance, design services, and specialist support to adapt HAL's facilities for production.





Separately, UAC has finalised an agreement to supply six Ilyushin Il-114-300 aircraft to India's Flamingo Aerospace. This pact was inked during the Wings India 2026 International Aviation Exhibition in Hyderabad.





UAC's statement highlights the cooperation as aimed at addressing India's expanding regional aviation demands. It includes a roadmap for Flamingo to build aviation competencies in assembly, modification, maintenance, repair, overhaul, and infrastructure.





These agreements underscore Russia's growing role in bolstering India's aircraft manufacturing industry. They align with India's push for indigenous production and self-reliance in aerospace, amid rising demand for regional air travel.





The Dhruv-NG order from Pawan Hans further strengthens HAL's position in rotary-wing aircraft. Pawan Hans, a state-owned helicopter service provider, will utilise these helicopters for diverse missions, enhancing operational versatility.





These deals signal deepening Indo-Russian aerospace ties, with potential to create jobs, transfer technology, and support India's aviation infrastructure goals.





Based On PTI Report







