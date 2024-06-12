



Speaking to WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Rane shared that the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) provided "extremely encouraging feedback in terms of our weapon system, training programmes and state-of-the-art facilities," highlighting interest from "the whole of South-East Asia, the Middle East-North Africa (MENA) region, including other African countries and Latin American countries."





Rane spoke to WION on "BrahMos Day," which commemorates the first successful launch of the BrahMos missile on June 12th, 2001, at the Interim Test Range off the Chandipur coast in Orissa. Deputy CEO Dr. Sanjeev Joshi pointed out that the weapon system "has garnered a strong interest in the international defence arena due to its exceptional precision, speed, and range capabilities."





WION: Could you please elaborate on the roles and responsibilities you have been assigned after both of your nominations by DRDO as CEO & MD and Dy CEO in BrahMos Aerospace in 2021? What are the achievements within the last two and a half years?





Joint Answer by BrahMos CEO & MD Mr A. D. Rane & Dy CEO Dr Sanjeev Kumar Joshi: Our prime objectives since becoming part of BrahMos in December 2021 have centred around meeting the requirements of the Armed Forces, exploring BrahMos Missile System’s export capabilities, and accelerating indigenisation efforts to enhance production. By adopting innovative approaches and newer strategies, within a short span of 2.5 years, we have succeeded in achieving our first mega export defence order worth USD 375 million with the Philippine Armed Forces, an Order for Mobile Coastal Batteries for Indian Navy and one of the biggest contracts from our Indian Navy worth ₹20,000 Crores (approx.).





We have been working diligently to increase our presence in the arms trade and compete with powerhouse nations. BrahMos Aerospace received its first production order from the Indian Navy in 2005 and total cumulative production orders till Dec 2021 stood at the tune of ₹24,000 Cr. Within two and half years of our stint, we were able to bag production orders worth ₹34,000 Cr. which includes India’s first mega export order with the Philippines and the largest production orders from the Indian Armed Forces.





In our quest to provide the best possible services for our users, we have also attained an indigenisation level of 83 per cent after successfully flight testing our indigenous seeker, booster, some more materials and components. Following a systematic approach and a renewed push for self-reliance, we empowered our industries to produce major sub-systems which includes boosters, seekers and many smaller components and sub-systems, after successive successful trials, thus further ramping up our indigenisation efforts. By coordinating our production orders with development rates, we have successfully boosted our industries at smaller component and sub-system levels.





Furthermore, within our organisation, we have proactively implemented several new policies aimed at driving the company towards achieving its strategic goals. These policies help in fostering innovation, efficiency, and overall organisational success. They are designed to streamline operations, enhance productivity and meet the changing needs of our industry and ensure that we remain at the forefront of innovation and success.





Q&A With CEO&MD, A. D. Rane





WION: A. D. Rane you are the third CEO & MD what has been the history of your association with BrahMos?





A. D. Rane: My association with BrahMos dates long back during the initial conceptualisation phase of the project. To put historically, the strategic need for a precision strike weapon was felt primarily during the Gulf War of 1990s. This led to the signing of an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) between India and Russia in 1998, to design and produce the world’s best supersonic cruise missile system – BrahMos. The Supersonic Cruise Missile was the brainchild of world-renowned scientist and Former President Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam (Chief of DRDO during that period) and our founder CEO & MD Dr. A. Sivathanu Pillai. I was given the responsibility of developing the procedures, protocols, company structure, etc., to facilitate the quick formation and registration of the company and enable it to begin operations promptly. Within a timeline of three years, together with the collaborative efforts of scientists from JV partners, we were able to successfully test-fire the first BrahMos Anti-Ship Missile. The historical breakthrough was achieved through the dedication of technologists from every side. It was an unforgettable moment of pride, where I basked in the feeling of accomplishment and fulfilment that elevated my spirits.





The BrahMos Joint Venture (JV), a unique role model between India’s Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s JSC MIC NPO Mashinostroyeniya (NPOM), has today become a shining role model for future military and technological cooperation. From, 1998-2014, Dr. A.S. Pillai’s exceptional vision for the BrahMos programme was to create a leading supersonic cruise missile that could be launched from multiple platforms, such as land-based launchers, ships, submarines, and aircraft. From 204-2021, during this time, the Government of India made significant strides in promoting the indigenisation of its defence industry through the “Aatmanirbhar Abhiyaan” initiative.





WION: How has BrahMos proved to be a game-changer and trusted weapon for the Indian Armed Forces?





A. D. Rane: BrahMos is a perfect emblem of India’s growing military prowess which has grown from strength to strength over the years and added new capabilities to meet divergent war scenarios. It has proved its prowess in various configurations from land, sea, underwater and air platforms. The weapon has become the mainstay of the Indian Army’s artillery firepower. Similarly, for many of the Navy’s frontline surface ships, BrahMos has been deployed as a “prime strike weapon”, as mentioned by the Chief of Naval Staff multiple times. In its sub-sea launch configuration, the supersonic cruise missile is set to increase the Navy’s underwater weapons delivery capability manifold by being armed in the future submarines. BrahMos has also bolstered the Indian Air Force’s air combat capability armed with Su-30MKI fighter aircraft. With these achievements, BrahMos has completed the tactical cruise missile triad.





Indian Navy is continuously installing BrahMos system in all its present and future warships. Indian Army is our major user. We are still fulfilling our commitment of delivering a large order from the Indian Air Force in batches. Last year in June 2023, we celebrated our Silver Jubilee year (25 years completion) together with India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the three Service Chiefs. BrahMos received applause and appreciation from CDS for such a formidable weapon system and our dedicated after sales support. CDS in his statement mentioned that, “BrahMos is a major success of Atmanirbharta in Defence, truly a Brahmastra!”





At BrahMos, we hold a steadfast belief that our primary goal is not to maximise profits, but rather to ensure the complete satisfaction of our Armed Forces and the customer. With a focus on cultivating strong relationships built on trust, honesty, and transparency, we deliver state-of-the-art missile system that meet and exceed the expectations of our Users.





WION: PM Narendra Modi recently made a statement regarding delays during UPA’s tenure with BrahMos as a case. How do you see it today in terms of comparison?





A. D. Rane: I am not in a position to comment on the workings of the governments. I can say that, today the Government of India has been actively working towards improving the Ease of Doing Business in the country through various initiatives such as the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) and the Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy (DPEPP). These policies by the MoD have a far-reaching impact in Indian defence and aerospace industry. These policies have demonstrated the government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for businesses, by facilitating smoother processes and fostering innovation and competitiveness. To cite an example, BrahMos historic export contract with the Republic of the Philippines has paved the way and strengthened India’s position on the world export map.





WION: The Philippines' recent induction of BrahMos missiles has been hailed as a significant development. How has this historic feat deepened the ties between India and the Philippines? What is the scheduled timeline for the complete delivery of the system?





A. D. Rane: The India-Philippines relationship has witnessed significant growth in recent years, particularly in the defence sector with the successful partnership on the development and deployment of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. This partnership exemplifies the deepening ties between India and the Philippines in navigating geopolitical challenges and promoting peace and stability in the region.





The delivery of the system is an ongoing process as these are contractual timelines and we are fully committed to achieving the delivery as per desired time-frame. On the other hand, the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) have provided us with an extremely encouraging feedback in terms of our weapon system, training programmes and state-of-the-art facilities.





WION: There have been demands for the BrahMos missile from other countries as well given its extraordinary capabilities. What are your plans with regard to the export of this missile?





A. D. Rane: Whole of South-East-Asian, Middle East-North Africa (MENA region), including other African countries and Latin American countries want the BrahMos system and have expressed strong interest in its procurement. A definite list of such countries already exists. We are progressing with our marketing strategy for exporting BrahMos to our friendly nations.





WION: Indonesia has shown keen interest in the BrahMos system. What is the status of this?





A. D. Rane: BrahMos is one of the most sought-after cruise missile system in the world and presently we have received interest from many foreign friendly nations across the world, which includes Indonesia as well. We are in advanced conversation stage with interested countries. We are hopeful to sign our next export contract very soon. BrahMos, as a high technology defence product, has great potential of becoming India’s major weapon export in the coming decades.





Q&A With Deputy CEO Dr Sanjeev Joshi





WION: In what ways have you addressed the challenge of high cost concerns among customer countries and armed forces?





Dr. Sanjeev Joshi: When considering the purchase of the BrahMos missile system, high cost should not be seen as a hindrance when it comes to investing in quality, reliability, precision, high-end technology, supersonic speed all through-out flight come with a very low maintenance weapon system. All these parameters mentioned above reduces total cost of ownership of this missiles up to a drastic extent. In addition, the shelf-life of the weapon system makes a major contribution towards the cost of ownership. BrahMos is a “hermetically-sealed” missile. The Indian Armed Forces are still using missiles of the 2005/7 vintage with great efficiency. Our customers and interested buyers very-well know the above mentioned facts along with the capabilities of the weapon system, and its role in enhancing the country’s defence and that's why when they are going to choose a weapon system, they will analysis it based on these critical parameters and freeze their decision to choose BrahMos.





Furthermore, BrahMos missile is highly manoeuvrable and is the fastest supersonic cruise missile in the world. Speed significantly matters in war scenario. At a speed of 2.8 Mach, BrahMos takes approx. 5 minutes to reach its target at 290-km, while others take somewhere around 15-20 minutes, making them vulnerable to be intercepted. Therefore, with its rapid speed, BrahMos is better equipped for penetrating targets faster than other lighter subsonic cruise missiles and can be used to hit both land and sea targets. The recent successful export order and our orders with the Indian Armed Forces are self-explanatory. All these factors showcases that BrahMos is a cost-effective and a very powerful weapon system with low overall cost of ownership.





WION: Considering the complex nature of the defence ecosystem and supply chain, what are your expectations regarding industry performance?





Dr. Sanjeev Joshi: As the defence ecosystem and supply chain are highly intricate and interconnected, my expectations from industry professionals includes a strong commitment to increase their capacity to produce more number of components and sub-systems by investing more. It is crucial for all stakeholders in the ecosystem to communicate effectively and work together towards achieving common goals. Our industry players should prioritise innovation and investment, together with high level of flexibility and agility within the supply chain, to adapt quickly and stay ahead in the competition. The Government of India is playing a significant role in shaping the country's export policies and strategies along with positive PESTEL parameters. BrahMos on the other hand, has huge potential in the world export arena, therefore together with industry we have to be future ready for more orders.





WION: What are your expectations from the Govt. of India, if any?





Dr. Sanjeev Joshi: BrahMos today is a world-class weapon system. BrahMos Joint Venture was formed with 50.5 per cent shareholding of GOI and rest is with Russia. The very formation of this company had a core understanding to give it autonomy and freedom to create history in the world by producing a world-class missile. We have all worked together in symphony to achieve such an excellent product, a model JV Company and a vision for the future. The Government of India, through the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has already launched the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) and the Defence Production & Export Promotion Policy (DPEPP) to enhance indigenous defence production capabilities and foster self-reliance in the defence sector. With MoD overseeing policy implementation and DRDO driving innovation in defence technologies, these initiatives are pivotal in achieving strategic autonomy and bolstering India’s defence capabilities. All these are already providing a good opportunity platform for the defence and aerospace industry to thrive and flourish.





WION: Is Russia part of the conversation about every BrahMos missile contract?





Dr. Sanjeev Joshi: As JV Partners, they are in Board of Directors. Company runs through Board of Directors led by CEO & MD. We are no exception.





WION: What is your message to the international customers, interested in the BrahMos Missile System?





Dr. Sanjeev Joshi: BrahMos Weapon System has garnered a strong interest in the international defence arena due to its exceptional precision, speed, and range capabilities. Over the years, BrahMos has evolved, both in the national and international stature as a “preferred weapon system”. The supersonic cruise missile system has added tremendous firepower capability to the Armed Forces in various configurations. We are also doing continuous capability enhancement of the system. This is a unique product which has been developed keeping all design thinking aspects in mind, and that’s why this product has sustained for last 26 years without any competition world-over. More than hundreds of successful user trials by our Armed Forces are the testament of its unflinching reliability. We would like to say to our international partners that before choosing this class of weapon system from any point of view, if you analysis our weapon system in terms of quality, reliability, precision, high-end technology, maintenance cost and storage life, you will certainly find BrahMos as a best choice for you.





(With Reporting by WION)







