



After the historic successful launch of Agnikul's Agnibaan rocket, the company posted a rough cut video for now. The company promises more videos with better views etc. which will follow through the week. Mission-01 of Agnibaan SOrTeD was successfully accomplished from Agnikul Launch Pad in Sriharikota on May 30, 2024 at 0715 hours IST.





The Agnibaan SOrTeD vehicle is powered by Agnikul's own patented single piece 3D printed semi cryo engine (Agnilet) and works on data acquisition systems and flight computers that were 100% designed in-house. It was a controlled ascent flight with full 3 axis control. The autopilot was fully developed and designed in-house too. The burn time lasted 65 seconds as expected.





This mission has successfully achieved the following milestones:





1. First-ever semi-cryo engine launch of India 2. First-ever launch from a private launchpad in India 3. First launch from India driven by computers working on Linux 4. First launch from India driven by an ethernet-based architecture for connecting flight computers within the vehicle 5. First flight with aviation-grade jet fuel and industrial-grade Liquid oxygen 6. World's first flight with a single piece 3D printed engine





(With Inputs From Agnikul's Twitter Handle)







