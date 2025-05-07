



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered a decisive message regarding India’s water resources and its longstanding water-sharing arrangement with Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty. In the wake of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, the Indian government has taken a series of strong diplomatic and security measures against Pakistan.





The most impactful among these is the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a landmark agreement brokered by the World Bank in 1960 that governs water sharing between the two countries.





Addressing the nation at a prominent media event, PM Modi emphasised that water which rightfully belongs to India will no longer flow out of the country. He stated, “Earlier, even the water that was India's right was flowing out of the country. Now, India's water will flow for India's benefit, it will be conserved for India's benefit, and it will be used for India's progress”. This marks a significant policy shift, as India had previously utilised only a fraction of its entitled share under the treaty, allowing the majority of the water to reach Pakistan.





The decision to suspend the treaty was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security, India’s apex body for national security matters, and will remain in effect until Pakistan ceases its support for cross-border terrorism. This is the first time since the treaty’s inception that India has officially paused its implementation, despite previous tensions and calls for review. PM Modi also criticised earlier governments for hesitating to take tough decisions, asserting that national interest must always come first.





Alongside the suspension of water sharing, India has implemented additional measures, including closing the border with Pakistan and cancelling visas for Pakistani nationals in India. These actions are intended to diplomatically and economically isolate Pakistan in response to its continued support for terrorist activities targeting India.





The international community has largely rallied behind India following the Pahalgam attack, with the United Nations and several countries condemning the violence and increasing pressure on Pakistan to act against terror groups operating from its territory. Domestically, India is preparing for a large-scale civil defence drill to enhance public readiness in the event of further hostile attacks.





PM Modi’s statement and the government’s actions represent a clear and resolute shift in India’s approach to its water resources and its relationship with Pakistan. By prioritising national interest and security, India aims to utilise its water for domestic development and send a strong message that it will no longer tolerate terrorism or compromise on its rightful resources.





Agencies







