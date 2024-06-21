



Geneva: Global spiritual master, humanitarian and founder of The Art of Living, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar led the Yoga Day Celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva spread over two days, June 20 and 21, according to a press release.





The Art of Living also led the celebrations along with the Ministry of Ayush at many locations across India. From the Sino-Bhutan borders of India to airports in Gujarat; from Nehru Park, Delhi to beaches in Chennai- throughout the length and breadth of India, millions of yoga enthusiasts, led by seasoned Art of Living's Sri Sri Yoga teachers, welcomed the dawn of 10th International Day of Yoga celebrating this ancient gift of India to the world.





On June 20, during the keynote address at the UN, Gurudev shared, "It's time for this ancient art of inner blossoming to be in the spotlight. Yoga has proved to be a boon for humankind. We have seen it helps heal illnesses, resolve problems, increase resilience, make the mind happy and sharpen the intellect. Yoga should be done along with pranayamas and meditation, without which yogasanas remain just physical exercises."





Yoga lovers filled up not just public parks, corporate offices and stadia, but thousands of inmates across prisons in multiple locations as much as chief justices and members of High Courts got on the mat for deeply energizing and rejuvenating yoga sessions, the release added.





Members of Government ministries and departments across India including the Ministry of Environment and Forests, the Indian Tax Department, Defence Forces (Army, Navy and Airforce), Paramilitary forces (CISF, BSF, SSB etc), Textiles, Police, Prisons, Judiciary, Home Guards, Indian Coast Guards, Economic and Statistics Department.





Among the highlights of The Art of Living's International Day of Yoga celebrations across the country was hundreds meditating and performing asanas at Dolma Lakhang (Tara Devi) Buddhist Temple in Lumla, Arunachal Pradesh; Surat and Durgapur Airports





Thousands poured in for a yoga session at Pataliputra Stadium and Chief Justice of Patna High Court, lawyers and officials of Patna High Court; and Hon. Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Bihar joined too.





Yoga sessions were held at 12 Police Training Institutes; 18 RAC Battalions; Prison Headquarters and 103 jails in Rajasthan; 1200 police personnel performed yoga at Telangana Police Academy





3000 people gathered at CIDCO, Mumbai. Thousands of jail inmates in Haryana and Gujarat prisons celebrate this unique case. Thousands of participants in Malaysia, Taiwan, Australia, Sweden, Iceland and New Zealand joined The Art of Living in this global celebration of yoga.





The Indian Embassy in Copahagen, Tallin and other European countries also joined the celebrations, the release added.





