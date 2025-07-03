



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, after meeting with his QUAD counterparts in Washington DC, emphasized that the core message of Operation Sindoor was conveyed with great clarity: India will resolutely act against the perpetrators, supporters, and enablers of terrorism.





Jaishankar underscored that the main objective of Operation Sindoor was to demonstrate to the world India’s unwavering stance—if terrorist attacks occur, India will respond firmly to defend its citizens and hold those responsible to account.





Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, where 26 innocent tourists were killed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a Pakistan-based group linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba.





India’s response, executed on the night of May 7–8, 2025, was calibrated, precise, and non-escalatory, targeting nine terrorist training camps within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, while deliberately avoiding Pakistani military sites to prevent broader escalation.





The operation utilised advanced precision weapons and intelligence-based targeting, and was coordinated across the Army, Navy, and Air Force.





Jaishankar highlighted during the QUAD meeting that India’s approach to counterterrorism is based on zero tolerance, and that the world must not equate victims with perpetrators. He called on QUAD partners—the United States, Japan, and Australia—to understand and support India’s right to defend itself against terrorism, reaffirming that counterterrorism remains a core focus of the QUAD agenda.





Additionally, Jaishankar appreciated the efforts of the all-party delegation sent abroad to brief other nations, which helped expose Pakistan’s support for terrorism and demonstrated national unity in India’s response. The Indian government also reached out to world capitals to brief officials about its actions, reinforcing its position that the perpetrators of terrorism must be brought to justice.





Operation Sindoor thus stands as a strategic, restrained, and resolute military response to asymmetric warfare targeting civilians, sending a clear message internationally about India’s commitment to defending its citizens and combating terrorism in all its forms.





Based On ANI Report







