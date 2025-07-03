



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent official visit to Washington, DC, was marked by a series of high-level meetings aimed at deepening India-US cooperation across security, intelligence, energy, and strategic domains.





A key highlight was his meeting with FBI Director Kash Patel, where Jaishankar expressed appreciation for the robust collaboration between India and the US in countering organised crime, drug trafficking, and terrorism.





This engagement underscores the ongoing commitment of both nations to combat transnational threats through intelligence sharing, joint operations, and coordinated law enforcement actions.





In addition to his meeting with the FBI Director, Jaishankar met with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Their discussions focused on the global security landscape and bilateral cooperation, reflecting the growing convergence of interests between the two countries in intelligence and counterterrorism efforts.





These meetings build on the foundation laid by previous agreements such as the India-US Counter Terrorism Initiative and ongoing dialogues like the India-US Working Group on Counterterrorism, which aim to identify and counter terrorist networks and related criminal activities.





Jaishankar’s agenda also included talks with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, where the focus was on India’s energy transformation and exploring opportunities for a deeper bilateral partnership in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and critical minerals.





This aligns with India’s push for clean energy and the US’s interest in supporting global energy security and sustainability.





Defence cooperation featured prominently in Jaishankar’s discussions with US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth. They reviewed the progress of the India-US defence partnership, including the integration of US-origin defence equipment into India’s military and the prospect of a new 10-year framework for defence collaboration.





Both sides highlighted the importance of industrial cooperation, technology transfer, and joint military exercises, emphasising their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.





Jaishankar also met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, discussing the bilateral partnership across trade, security, critical technologies, connectivity, energy, and mobility.





The meetings coincided with his participation in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, where discussions centred on enhancing strategic stability in the Indo-Pacific and addressing contemporary challenges.





Jaishankar’s visit reflects the strengthening of India-US relations, with tangible progress in counterterrorism, defence, energy, and strategic cooperation, reinforcing both countries’ roles as key partners in regional and global security.





Based On ANI Report







