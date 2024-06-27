



Washington: US Deputy Secretary of State, Kurt Campbell on Wednesday indicated that the talks between the US and India regarding the proposed co-manufacture of the latest generation of Stryker, an eight-wheeled armoured infantry combat vehicle (ICVs), have advanced after meetings in New Delhi.





India and the United States agreed to strengthen cooperation in high technology areas during a visit by White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan who met with PM Narendra Modi and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval during Sullivan's recent visit to India. The number 2 at the US Department of State, Campbell accompanied Sullivan for the key meetings of the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET).





"India has expressed an interest (during the meetings) in the co-production of the Stryker combat vehicle," Campbell informed reporters. Stressing that India and the US are in "relatively early stages."





"The US Army will demonstrate the capabilities of the Stryker to the Indian Army as an early opportunity," Campbell said in an online briefing a week after he visited New Delhi for the iCET review.





The US and India plan to co-produce Stryker armoured vehicles in a move designed to boost India's military capabilities and deter China.





The deal, once complete, will lead to the first production of Strykers abroad. This increased alignment could not only be a boon for India economically but it can also allow India to reduce dependence on Russian weapons. Russia remains the largest supplier of defence hardware, accounting for almost 60 per cent of the weapons used by Indian armed forces.





When asked about how concerned the US on sharing sensitive technology with New Delhi, that could be accessed by Russia, Campbell responded, "We have been clear which areas are affected by the continuing relationship between India and Russia, militarily and technologically. I think we will take what steps we can to mitigate some of those engagements and we have expressed some concerns."





Campbell also answered questions on the status of the MQ-9B drones to India by saying that a letter of offer and acceptance for the drones was delivered to India in early March.





"I think we're awaiting signature to move forward. General Atomics is negotiating details of the sale with the Indian Ministry of Defence and we're prepared obviously to work with them in addressing any outstanding questions," he said.





On June 18, US Deputy Secretary of State, Kurt Campbell met Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, and Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri in New Delhi to "discuss their enduring commitment to strengthening the US-India partnership." The two sides also discussed ways to bolster regional and multilateral coordination across the Indo-Pacific region, including through the Quad partnership.





In a press release, the US State Department said, "Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M Campbell met today with Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri in New Delhi, India to discuss their enduring commitment to strengthening the US-India partnership."





"They also discussed ways to strengthen regional and multilateral coordination across the Indo-Pacific region, including via the Quad partnership. Both the Deputy Secretary and Foreign Secretary expressed their intention to continue cooperation in ensuring a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," it added.





(With Agency Inputs)







