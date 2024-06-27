



The Medium Range-Microwave Obscurant Chaff Rocket (MR-MOCR) is a technology developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in India. It is designed to help naval assets avoid radar detection by obscuring radar signals and creating a microwave shield around platforms and assets.





The rocket is equipped with special fibres with unique microwave obscuration properties, which, when fired, form a microwave obscurant cloud in space. This cloud spreads over a sufficient area with adequate persistence time, effectively reducing radar detection and providing protection against hostile threats with radio frequency seekers.





How Will It Help Boost The Indian Navy's Prowess?



The Medium Range-Microwave Obscurant Chaff Rocket (MR-MOCR) will enhance the Indian Navy's capabilities in several ways. By reducing radar detection, it will provide naval assets with increased stealth and protection against potential threats. The microwave obscurant cloud created by the rocket will effectively shield platforms and assets, making them less vulnerable to enemy radar systems. This technology is a significant step towards enhancing the Indian Navy's overall operational effectiveness and ensuring the security of its assets.





