



New Delhi: In a firm response to recent developments in Canada, India has expressed strong disapproval of the Canadian Parliament's observing of a two-minute silence on the death anniversary of Sikh separatist and India-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised India's stance, stating, "We naturally oppose any moves giving political space to extremism and those advocating violence." This statement comes amidst growing concerns in India over what it perceives as Canada's tolerance of activities linked to Khalistani separatism."





Addressing the issue of Khalistani terrorism, Jaiswal reiterated India's longstanding concerns, remarking, "Time and again, we have said that Khalistani activities are a matter of serious concern for us. We have been repeatedly calling upon the government of Canada to take action. Political space provided to extremist anti-India elements and those advocating violence must stop and they must take action."





The MEA's stance was further solidified with regard to reports of Khalistani 'Citizen's Courts' operating in Canada.





Jaiswal condemned such gatherings, stating, "Such courts or gatherings are not helpful at all. We have strongly taken it up with them and asked them to take appropriate action in the matter."





India's diplomatic efforts have included lodging a protest at the Canadian High Commission in Delhi, underscoring its disapproval of any platform that promotes extremism or violence against India.





The issue remains a focal point in India-Canada relations, with India urging Canada to address these concerns promptly and effectively.





Hardeep Singh Nijjar, associated with Khalistani separatism, remains a contentious issue in India-Canada relations, with India urging Canada to refrain from actions perceived as supporting separatist agendas.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau briefly conversed on June 14 during the G7 Summit in Italy's Apulia region amid strained India-Canada relations.





The interaction occurred amidst heightened tension, exacerbated by Trudeau's accusations in September last year suggesting possible Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which India dismissed as baseless.





India has consistently highlighted its primary concern with Canada as its tolerance of pro-Khalistan groups operating freely within its borders.





Trudeau has recently said that he sees a new opening to engage with India on some "very serious" issues on national security after the return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to office for a third consecutive term.





In an interview to CBC News on June 19 on the eve of the anniversary of the killing of Khalistani terrorist Nijjar, Trudeau said, "Now that he's through his election, I think there is an opportunity for us to engage, including on some very serious issues around national security and keeping Canadians safe and the rule of law."





Trudeau's remarks follow his meeting with PM Modi in Italy. PM Modi had tweeted a photograph of himself with the Canadian PM as they shook hands.





After the meeting in Italy, Trudeau told the Canada-based media channel, Cable Public Affairs Channel (CPAC) there are some "important but sensitive" issues that the two countries need to work on together. He did not share much details of what the two leaders discussed.





In his interview to CBC News, Trudeau said, "I think one of the really good things about summits is you get an opportunity to engage directly with a huge range of different leaders with whom there are various issues," Trudeau said, according to CBC News.





"And certainly with India, there are massive people-to-people ties, there are really important economic ties, there's alignment on a number of big issues that we need to work on as democracies, as a global community," he said.





Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot and killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year. Tuesday marks the first anniversary of Nijjar's death.





The video of his killing that reportedly surfaced in March this year showed Nijjar being shot by armed men.





Meanwhile, the last time Trudeau and PM Modi had met in person was at the G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi in September last year.





