



New Delhi: India and Qatar on Friday held discussions on the proposal to buy 12 second-hand Qatari Mirage-2000-5 fighter jets.





The discussions between the Indian side and the Qatari team were held in the national capital. A presentation was made to Indian officials on the current state of the 12 Mirage-2000 aircraft with them, defence sources told ANI.





The aircraft are in a very good condition and have a lot of life left in them, they also said.





The Indian side is considering the proposal keeping in mind the compatibility of their aircraft with the Indian Mirage-2000 aircraft fleet which is more advanced than the aircraft on offer, the defence sources said.





However, the engines of both Indian and Qatari aircraft are the same and it would be easier for the service to maintain them if India decides to go for them.





The Qatari side is offering around ₹5,000 crore for the 12 aircraft but the Indian side is keen to get the aircraft at a reasonable price.





The Qatari aircraft are being offered to the Indian side along with missiles and additional engines for flying operations.





The officials clarified that the aircraft are planned to be used for flying operations and not for being used for spare and maintenance requirements.





Indian Air Force received a significant number of spares and equipment in a second-hand deal from a French vendor during the Covid period.





The Qatari deal will help the Indian Air Force to take the number of Mirages in its fleet to 60.





The Mirage fleet with Gwalior as its home base has been the mainstay of the Indian Air Force and has helped the force carry out major operations like the Kargil war, and Balakot air strikes and has been actively involved along the LAC with China on the northern frontier.





