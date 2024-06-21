



According to recent reports, there has been significant interest from Indian companies in the production of ISRO's most powerful and heaviest rocket, the LVM-3. The New Space India Limited (NSIL), which is the commercial arm of ISRO, has initiated a public-private partnership to explore production opportunities for the LVM-3 rocket.





NSIL released a request for qualification (RFQ) on May 10, 2024, inviting responses from private partners for the large-scale production of LVM-3. The selected commercial entity is expected to produce four to six LVM-3 rockets annually over a period of twelve years. The first two years will serve as the "development phase" for the transfer of technology and know-how.





The initiative aims to enhance the production rate of the LVM-3 rocket from the current rate of two rockets per year to four and eventually six rockets per year. This increase in production capacity will be achieved through a partnership between ISRO and the chosen private partner.





The LVM-3 rocket, also known as the GSLV MK-III, is India's most powerful rocket and has been successfully launched seven times so far. It has been used for important missions such as the launch of Chandrayaan-2 and the deployment of multiple satellites in low Earth orbit.





The Indian space sector is witnessing a surge in private participation, with at least 10 companies expressing interest in building the LVM-3 rocket. NSIL, the commercial arm of ISRO, will shortlist a select few companies to participate in the bidding process. Unlike the previous PSLV project, where NSIL funded rocket construction, the LVM-3 model might require private firms to invest their own capital.





The establishment of new facilities by HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) will provide a major boost to ISRO's ability to meet its growing production needs, particularly for the LVM-3 rocket. These facilities will enhance HAL's rocket manufacturing capacity and enable it to support the production of six LVM-3 rockets per year, up from the current capacity of two rockets per year.





In conclusion, there is significant interest from Indian companies in the production of ISRO's LVM-3 rocket. The public-private partnership initiated by NSIL aims to increase the production rate of the LVM-3 rocket and meet the growing demand for this powerful and heavy rocket.





Our Bureau







