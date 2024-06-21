



Washington: India continues to be a close partner of the US, not just at the government level but at the people-to-people level, US State Department official spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday (local time).





While addressing a press briefing, Miller stated that the US continues to work with India on the Indo-Pacific strategy and will look forward to doing that with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.





Asked about where India-US ties stand as PM Modi assumes office for the third time, he said, "India continues to be a close partner of the United States not just at the government level but at the people-to-people level. We do share close economic ties, and close cultural ties. They continue to be a partner that we work with on our Indo-Pacific strategy and we will look forward to doing that with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government."





On June 9, Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for his third successive term at a grand ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers.





On June 17, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan visited India. It was the first visit of a senior US official after the Modi government came to power for a third term.





During his visit, Jake Sullivan called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him on the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly under the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).





Sullivan briefed PM Modi on the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly under the iCET, such as "semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence, telecom, defence, critical minerals, space, among others," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release.





"Met US National Security Advisor @JakeSullivan46. India is committed to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for global good," PM Modi said in a post on X.





EAM S Jaishankar also held a meeting with US NSA Jake Sullivan in New Delhi and discussed various bilateral, regional and global issues.





Jaishankar expressed confidence that the strategic partnership between India and the US will continue to advance strongly in the near term.





In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Delighted to welcome US NSA @JakeSullivan46 in New Delhi today morning. A comprehensive discussion on a broad range of bilateral, regional and global issues. Confident that India-US strategic partnership will continue to advance strongly in our new term."





India and the US have agreed to initiate new cooperation in the field of quantum science and technology and also develop a joint strategic framework for building biopharmaceutical supply chain optimization.





The two nations released a joint Fact Sheet following the second meeting of the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) in the national capital. The iCET was launched by New Delhi and Washington in January 2023.





The Biden administration has affirmed to lower barriers of US exports to India for high-performance computing and source code technologies. The two countries will forge public-private cooperation between India's Bharat 6G Alliance and the US Next G Alliance for Open RAN field trails and roll-outs in both countries, according to the joint statement.





The project will be supported by US funding. The two countries have agreed to initiate "new cooperation in quantum science and technology, including through launching a workshop on post-quantum cryptography at the University of California, Los Angeles, and facilitating visits of Indian technical experts from academia and the private sector to visit US national laboratories and quantum institutions," according to the joint fact sheet.





The two countries have also decided to expand cooperation in quantum communication, post-quantum migration and security, and Digital Twins technology. They will also work to foster joint research and development to generate public good through the commercialization of technology.





India and the US celebrated the longstanding cooperation by the State Department-supported US-India Science and Technology Endowment Fund and its forthcoming announcement of winners of the "Quantum Technologies and AI for Transforming Lives" competition, fostering joint R&D to generate public good through the commercialization of technology.





They also welcomed the Indian Centre for Development of Advanced Computing's membership in the US Accelerated Data Analytics and Computing Institute, a multilateral information exchange mechanism, as the Biden-Harris Administration continues to work with the US Congress to lower barriers to US exports to India for high-performance computing and source code. The two NSAs also agreed to combine capabilities in the fields of biotechnology and biomanufacturing.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







