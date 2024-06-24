



Ottawa: On the 39th anniversary of the Air India flight 'Kanishka' bombing, Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, paid homage to the victims of the tragedy in Ottawa.





Despite the rains, the Indian High Commission in Canada led the memorial service for the victims at the Air India Flight 182 Monument at Commissioner's Park, Dow's Lake, Ottawa.





While addressing the gathering, Sanjay Kumar Verma stated that no government in the world should overlook the threat of terrorism emanating from its territories for political gains and called human lives much more important than transitory political interests. He asserted that all terrorist activities should be met with exemplary legal action.





Taking to X, the Indian High Commission in Canada stated, "High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma paid homage to the victims of Air India flight 182 Kanishka in Ottawa today on the 39th anniversary of the cowardly terrorist bombing in which 329 innocent victims including 86 children, lost their lives."





In his address, Verma said, "No government in the world should overlook the threat of terrorism emanating from its territories for political gains. Human lives are much more important than the transitory political interests. All terrorist activities should be met with exemplary legal and social actions, before they start harming the larger humanity. Governments, security agencies, and international organizations must work in concert to dismantle terrorist networks, disrupt their financing, and counter their twisted ideologies."





The Indian High Commission in Canada stressed that India stands at the forefront of countering terrorism and works closely with all nations to tackle this global threat.





In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Canada stated, "Family members and friends of the victims, officials of Government of Canada including the Assistant RCMP Commissioner, Ambassador of Ireland and more than 150 members of the Indo- Canadian community attended the solemn occasion. India shares the sorrow and pain of the victims' near & dear ones. India stands at the forefront of countering the menace of terrorism and works closely with all nations to tackle this global threat."





The Consul General of India in Toronto, Siddhartha Nath, attended the memorial service at Queen's Park Toronto for Air India 182 flight bombing victims and met with the bereaved families. He laid a wreath at the Air India 182 memorial, Humber Park, Etobicoke in solemn remembrance of the 329 victims of the terrorist bombing of Air India flight.





The Consulate General of India in Toronto said, "Consul General @S_Nath_S laid a wreath at the Air India 182 memorial, Humber Park, Etobicoke in solemn remembrance of the 329 victims of the terrorist bombing of AI 182 on this day, 39 years ago."





In another post on X, the Consulate General of India in Toronto wrote,"CG attended the memorial service at Queen's Park Toronto for AI 182 flight bombing victims and met with the bereaved families. In his remarks, he highlighted the importance of unified global efforts to combat terrorism and standing firm against its glorification."





Notably, a bomb exploded on Air India Flight 182 "Kanishka" from Canada off the coast of Ireland on June 23, 1985, killing 329 passengers and crew.





On Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called the Air India flight bombing one of the worst acts of terrorism in history. He said that the anniversary of the tragedy is a reminder of why terrorism should never be tolerated.





"Today marks the 39th anniversary of one of the worst acts of terrorism in history. Pay my homage to the memory of the 329 victims of AI 182 'Kanishka' who were killed this day in 1985. My thoughts are with their families. The anniversary is a reminder why terrorism should never be tolerated," Jaishankar posted on X.





On June 20, Indian-origin Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya recalled the Kanishka flight bombing incident, which claimed the lives of 329 people, and stated that the ideology responsible for the terrorist attack is still alive among a few people in Canada.





While speaking about the incident in the Canadian Parliament, Chandra Arya said that the celebration of the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by "Khalistani supporters" glorifying violence and hate demonstrates that "dark forces have been energized again and highlighted the concerns of Hindu Canadians regarding the recent incidents.





In his remarks, he said, "Mr Speaker, June 23rd is the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism. 39 years back, on this day, Air India Flight 182 was blown up mid-day by a bomb planted by Canadian Khalistani extremists. It killed all 329 passengers and crew members and is the largest mass killing in Canadian history."





"Unfortunately, many Canadians are not aware that even today, The ideology responsible for this terrorist attack is still alive among few people in Canada. The recent celebration of the assassination of Hindu Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by Khalistan supporters, glorifying violence and hate, shows that the dark forces have been energized again and point to dreadful times ahead. Hindu Canadians are rightfully concerned. I stand in solidarity with the families of the victims of Air India bombing," he added.





(With Agency Inputs)







