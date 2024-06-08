

Arakkonam: A passing out parade was held on Friday to mark the graduation of the 102nd Helicopter Conversion Course (HCC) and completion of stage I training of the 4th Basic Helicopter Conversion Course (BHCC) at Naval Air Station - INS Rajali, Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu.





"21 officers, including three officers from 03 BHCC were awarded the prestigious "Golden Wings" by VAdm Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command. Additionally, three Officers of 04 Basic Conversion Course (BCC) successfully completed their Stage - (I) training," the Ministry of Defence stated on Saturday.





The Passing out parade marked the successful culmination of an intensive 22-week Training programme encompassing rigorous flying and ground training at the Indian Naval Air Squadron 561, the alma mater of all helicopter pilots of the Indian Navy.





Highlighting the Indian Navy's commitment to gender inclusivity and expanding Career opportunities for women, SLt Anamika B Rajeev created history by graduating as the 'First Woman Naval helicopter pilot', the Ministry said.





Lt Jamyang Tsewang, the first Commissioned Naval Officer from the Union Territory of Ladakh also successfully graduated as a qualified helicopter pilot.





The FOCinC, Eastern Naval Command Rolling Trophy for the trainee pilot standing First in Order of Merit in Flying was awarded to Lt Gurkirat Rajput. Sub-Lt Kunte Memorial Book Prize for standing First in Order of Merit in Ground Subjects was awarded to Lt Nitin Sharan Chaturvedi. Governor of Kerala Rolling Trophy for first in overall order of merit was awarded to Lt Deepak Gupta, it added.





In its rich heritage spanning more than five decades, Helicopter Training School has trained 849 pilots of the Indian Navy, and Coast Guard as well as friendly foreign Nations. The Helicopter Training School is located at INS Rajali, Arakkonam presently commanded by Cmde Kapil Mehta and the Helicopter Training School is commanded by Cdr Archesh.





The Squadron's safe and conducive training environment coupled with meticulous planning and execution ensures completion of course 'On time, Every Time'.





The newly qualified pilots of 102 HCC will be appointed to various front-line operational units of the Indian Navy where they will take on diverse missions such as reconnaissance, surveillance, Search and Rescue, and anti-piracy, it stated.





The Officers of the 04 BHCC having successfully completed Stage - (I) training, will be retained for Stage - (II) training at Helicopter Training School.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







