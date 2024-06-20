



India has the potential to play a role in the U.S.-China tech competition, according to several sources. The Biden administration sees India as a possible partner in the race for technological dominance against China. The U.S. and India are exploring areas of cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, including semiconductors, fighter jet engines, space flight, telecommunications, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence. This initiative is driven by shared concerns about China's ambitions and aims to derisk and diversify from China.





India's strengths in the tech competition include its large domestic market, which offers opportunities for manufacturing and selling products. India also has a young and tech-savvy population, making it an attractive destination for tech companies. Additionally, India has a significant amount of skilled labour, although there is a need for more skilled workers to sustain a large influx of companies.





The U.S. sees India as a trusted technology partner that could become a key supplier in the entire electronics supply chain, not just semiconductors. Collaboration between the U.S. and India could help reduce global reliance on Chinese technology and enhance competition against China.





It's important to note that while India has the potential to contribute to the U.S.'s tech competition with China, there are concerns within Indian policymaking circles about the adverse consequences that an escalation of the tech competition could have for India. The U.S. is also seeking to deepen its alliances in Asia and restrict Chinese access to critical U.S. technologies.





In summary, India's role in the U.S.-China tech competition is being explored, and there is potential for collaboration between the two countries in critical and emerging technologies. India's large domestic market, young population, and skilled labor make it an attractive partner for the U.S. in this competition. However, there are also concerns about the potential adverse consequences for India.





Our Bureau







