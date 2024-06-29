A new bridge forms a link in the India-funded Kaladan multi-modal transit transport project





India's Central Young Lai Association (CYLA), a civil society organization based in Mizoram, has implemented a blockade on the trade route used to import goods from India to Rakhine State in Myanmar through Chin State's Paletwa Township. The purpose of this blockade is to pressure the Arakan Army (AA) into leaving Chin State. The AA is an armed group fighting for greater autonomy in Rakhine State and has been engaged in clashes with the Myanmar military.





The blockade by CYLA further isolates Rakhine State, which is already suffering from shortages and price hikes due to the junta's blockade of roads and waterways. The AA has been gaining ground in Rakhine State and parts of neighboring Chin State, capturing military outposts and towns. The conflict between the AA and the Myanmar military has led to displacement and a humanitarian crisis in the region.





India's relationship with the Arakan Army is complicated due to various factors, including India's proximity to the AA's areas of operation and its strategic and economic interests in Rakhine and Chin States. India has a historical relationship with Arakanese revolutionaries, but its support for pro-democracy forces in Myanmar has diminished over time.





The situation in Rakhine State is complex, with multiple armed groups involved and the Myanmar military facing attacks from different ethnic areas. The junta has increased troop deployments in strategic areas and put pressure on community leaders to avoid interacting with the AA.





The blockade and ongoing conflict have had severe consequences for the residents of Rakhine State, including restricted access to food, money, information, and even rice fields. The region has experienced chronic power outages and restrictions on fuel sales.





In summary, India's strategic blockade is aimed at pressuring the Arakan Army to leave Chin State and has further isolated Myanmar's Rakhine State. The conflict between the AA and the Myanmar military has led to displacement and a humanitarian crisis in the region. The situation is complex, with multiple armed groups involved and severe consequences for the residents of Rakhine State.





Our Bureau







