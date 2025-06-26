

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an officer of the Indian Air Force, has made history by becoming the second Indian to travel to space and the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4).

This milestone was marked by international recognition, with the French Embassy in India extending its congratulations and highlighting the deepening collaboration between France and India in the field of space exploration, particularly through the Gaganyaan program—India's first human spaceflight initiative.





The Ax-4 mission was launched aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 2:31 am Eastern Time (12 Noon IST) on June 26, 2025.





The mission is notable as the fourth private astronaut mission to the ISS, with a multinational crew comprising mission commander Peggy Whitson (former NASA astronaut and Axiom Space director), pilot Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (India/ISRO), and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (European Space Agency/Poland) and Tibor Kapu (Hungary).





Upon successful docking, scheduled for around 7 am Eastern Time (4 pm IST) on June 26, the crew will spend up to 14 days aboard the ISS. Their agenda includes conducting a diverse array of scientific research, outreach, and commercial activities. The mission's research portfolio is extensive, featuring approximately 60 scientific studies and activities representing 31 countries, including India, the US, Poland, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Nigeria, the UAE, and several European nations. India's contributions, in partnership with NASA and ESA, focus on areas such as muscle regeneration, microalgae growth, and the effects of microgravity on the human body.





The astronauts are equipped with the new Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuit, which offers advanced capabilities for space exploration and supports NASA's goal of developing commercially viable human systems for lunar and deep space missions.





The significance of this mission extends beyond its scientific objectives. It marks India's return to human spaceflight after more than four decades, following the 1984 mission of Squadron Leader Rakesh Sharma.





The event has been celebrated across India, with leaders including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding Shukla's achievement as a proud milestone for the nation. The mission is seen as a precursor to India's ambitious plans for future space endeavours, including the Gaganyaan mission, the establishment of an Indian space station by 2035, and a planned human Moon landing by 2040.





In his message from space, Group Captain Shukla emphasised the collective spirit of the mission, stating that he carries the hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians and views this journey as the beginning of India's sustained human space exploration program.





The French Embassy's congratulatory message underscores the growing partnership between France and India in space science, especially their collaboration on the Gaganyaan program, where France is contributing to scientific and medical preparations. This international cooperation reflects the broader trend of global partnerships driving advancements in human spaceflight and research.





Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's journey on Axiom Mission 4 represents a landmark achievement for India, symbolizing both national pride and the spirit of international collaboration in space exploration. The mission is poised to advance scientific knowledge and inspire future generations, while strengthening India's position as a leader in global space initiatives.





Based On ANI Report







