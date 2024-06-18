



Constructed using cutting-edge technology, a naval ship named 'Surat' will be the next major combatant to join the Indian Navy's arsenal. The Navy in a post on X on Monday also shared some pictures of this new vessel.





#Surat will be the next major combatant to join the #IndianNavy's arsenal. The ship commenced her maiden sea trials prior induction. Named after the vibrant city of #Gujarat, #Surat epitomizes its rich maritime heritage and pivotal role in India's nautical legacy. Constructed… pic.twitter.com/fwV2qR6evP — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) June 17, 2024





It has been a maritime tradition to christen ships, boats and other vessels after cities.





Surat, a historic city in Gujarat, is known for its centuries-old storeyed past and is located near the western India's coastline.





