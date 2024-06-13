



Tel Aviv: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that its troops are continuing to operate against terrorist infrastructure and terror operatives in the Gaza Strip





To that end, IDF soldiers are continuing what it described as "intelligence-based, targeted operations" in the area of Rafah.





Over the past day, the forces conducted targeted raids in the area, located weapons, and eliminated several terrorists in close-quarters encounters. During one of the operations, IDF troops used a drone to identify and strike an armed terrorist. Afterward, an Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft struck the structure in which the terrorist had been operating.





Also, the IAF struck a launch site containing rockets that were ready to fire from the area of Rafah toward Israel.





In addition, IDF troops continue to operate in the central Gaza Strip. Over the past day, the forces eliminated more than ten terrorist operatives, including a terrorist who took part in the October 7th Massacre in southern Israel.





Moreover, over the past day, the IAF struck and dismantled over 45 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including military structures, armed terrorist cells, rocket launchers, tunnel shafts, and additional terrorist infrastructure.





