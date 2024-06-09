Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on June 8, dismissed four of its employees for being involved in anti-national activities using Article 311 of the Constitution of India. Of these, two were police constables, one was a teacher in the Education Department, and one was an employee of the Jal Shakti Department.





According to a press release issued by the Information Department, the activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies earlier. All these employees were found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State, such as involvement in terror-related activities. Investigations were conducted about these activities and recommendations made for the summary dismissal.

Abdul Rehman Dar, Selection Grade Constable in Police Department S/o Sona Ullah Dar R/o Larmooh, Tral, District Pulwama, was involved in the commission of the offence of carrying illegal arms and ammunition from one place to another for their delivery to the terrorists.





Not only this, he also helped in the procurement of camouflage uniform cloth and other material to some terrorists. This clearly was a case of taking undue and criminal advantage of his being a member of the police and a serious danger to the security forces.





Gh. Rasool Bhat, Constable in J&K Police S/o Jawaid Hyder Bhat R/o Lalgam, Tral, District Pulwama, was also found involved in the commission of offence of carrying illegal arms and ammunition from one place to another for delivery to the terrorists. As Kote (armoury) NCO in the Armory of a district, he was supplying ammunition and weapons to the terrorists for a long time. He was linked to the terrorist ecosystem, through a network of Over Ground Workers (OGWs), who have been operating at the behest of terrorist outfits based in Pakistan, the communiqué said.





Shabeer Ahmad Wani, Teacher in the Education Department S/o Mohammad Ashraf Wani R/o Bungam, Damhal Hanjipora, District Kulgam, has been an active member of Jamat-e-Islam (JeI), a proscribed separatist association having tangible links with terrorist organization. He played a substantial role in strengthening JeI and creating network of people among JeI sympathizers. Incidentally, JeI has been declared to be an illegal organisation working against the nation.





Various FIRs have been registered against him because of his direct involvement in inciting and leading an unlawful assembly of mob instigating rioting and violence in D.H. Pora, during the 2016 unrest. The security forces had killed terrorist Burhan Wani in July 2016 and this teacher had incited mobs in many areas. He continues to be a hardcore OGW of banned terror outfits, in particular the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and his affiliation has perpetually aided terrorist activities in and around Kulgam, collecting information for facilitating attacks, clandestinely.





Anayatullah Shah Pirzada, Assistant Lineman in the Jal Shakti Department S/o Ab. Rashid Shah Pirzada R/o Watergam, Rafiabad, District Baramulla, is a terrorist associate/OGW of Al-Badr Mujahideen, a proscribed terror outfit, has worked covertly in a variety of ways to support the agenda of terrorists. He had direct association with dreaded terrorists like Yousuf Baloch and Tameem, who were the Commanders of Al-Badr Mujahideen, operating at different times in Kashmir. He has been involved in various FIRs pertaining to the recovery of satellite phone, hand grenades etc communicating with the terrorists of Al-Badr Mujahideen based in Pakistan.





The government has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards anti-national elements who have been taking advantage of being in government service. From time to time, such dismissals have been happening and more are likely in the near future.





