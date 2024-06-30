



The Jammu and Kashmir Police is acquiring advanced weaponry from Israel and Germany to counter terrorism. The police force recognizes the importance of being well-equipped in the fight against terrorism and believes that no war against a terror ecosystem can be won without the police. By procuring the latest arms from Israel and Germany, the police aim to boost their weaponry and enhance their capabilities.





Israel's Expertise In Counter-Terrorism





Israel is known for its expertise in counter-terrorism and has developed specialized units to combat terrorism. One such unit is the Yamam, Israel's national counter-terrorism unit, which is capable of both hostage-rescue operations and offensive take-over raids against terrorist targets in civilian areas. The Yamam has received numerous honor citations and is considered one of the most fearsome counter-terrorism units in the world. Israel's focus on advanced technology, including aerospace and electronics, has contributed to its technological superiority in military equipment.





Importance of Well-Equipped Police Forces





The Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, R R Swain, emphasized the importance of a well-equipped police force in the fight against terrorism. He stated that terrorists may inflict harm, but they cannot defeat the police forces and their resolve. The police force's resolve and advanced weaponry play a crucial role in countering terrorism and maintaining security in the region.





Our Bureau







