



Japan has recently imposed trade restrictions on Chinese and Indian firms over their alleged support for Russia's war in Ukraine. This marks the first time that Japan has imposed sanctions on China-based firms in connection with the war in Ukraine. The new sanctions also target firms in India, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.





The Japanese government alleges that these firms are helping Russia circumvent punitive measures imposed by the international community for its invasion of Ukraine. The specific details of the trade restrictions and the impact on the sanctioned firms have not been provided in the search results.





Targeted firms include Hong Kong-based Asia Pacific Links Ltd, which provided microchips for Russian drones, and China-based Yilufa Electronics Limited.

The sanctions, which are in line with previous measures imposed by other countries including the United States, forbid Japanese companies from exporting to the targeted firms.





It is worth noting that U.S. officials have previously stated that China is backing Russia's war effort in Ukraine by providing drone and missile technology. The U.S. has also imposed its own trade restrictions on Chinese and Russian companies for their alleged involvement in supplying components for drones used in Russia's war efforts in Ukraine.





(With Inputs From International Agencies)



