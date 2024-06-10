



New Delhi: Leaders from India's neighbourhood, Indian Ocean region met PM Narendra Modi at the stage in Rashtrapati Bhavan after he took oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term.





Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina shook hands with PM Modi on the stage.





Dahal, Wickremesinghe, Tobgay, Muizzu, Jugnauth, Ahmed Afif, and Sheikh Hasina also greeted President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. All the leaders also posed for a group picture.





Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif, Bangladesh PM Sheik Hasina attended the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan.





Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for his third successive term on Sunday at an impressive ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan which is being attended by leaders from India's neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers.





PM Modi was seen wearing a full-sleeved white kurta with churidar and blue half jacket.Apart from two terms as Prime Minister beginning 2014, Narendra Modi also has the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.





His previous two terms as Prime Minister have been marked by several key initiatives, including Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Housing for All, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Man Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, UDAN, Make in India.





Several leaders and State heads of neighbourhood region and Indian Ocean region were invited to PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony as distinguished guests, a testament to India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.'





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in an official statement on Saturday said, "President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe; President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu; Vice-President of Seychelles, Ahmed Afif; Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina; Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth; Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'; and Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, have accepted the invitation to attend."





Highlighting the significance of the event, the MEA emphasised, "The visit of the leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term is in keeping with the highest priority accorded by India to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' vision."





(With Agency Inputs)







