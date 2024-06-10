

Srinagar: In a strategic shift, terrorists have redirected their focus towards the Jammu region, including the Pir Panjal Valley encompassing Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Reasi bus attack linked to terrorists hiding in Rajouri-Poonch forests said former J&K DGP.





This alteration in tactics has resulted in increased casualties including security forces and civilians, marking a concerning trend in the region’s security landscape.





SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma told Rising Kashmir that 10 people were killed and 33 injured after a bus carrying pilgrims to Shivkhori in Reasi came under terrorist attack.





The incident took place around 6.10 PM in Pouni area of Reasi district, a bus carrying yatris from Shiv Khori to Katra was targeted by terrorist using firearms,” she added.





On May 06, 1 Air Force (IAF) personnel was killed and 4 other were injured after terrorists ambushed their convoy near Shahsitar in Poonch. Terrorists have used US-made M4 rifles and AK-47s to attack the convoy.





Former Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid said that Reasi is adjoining district of Rajouri and it could be same group of terrorists hiding in forests of Rajouri – Poonch. They need to be quickly tracked down and neutralized by Security forces, he said.





“Terrorists attack and kill 9 pilgrims in Reasi district of Jammu & Kashmir. 33 injured. On the eve of oath ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term. You want to have a dialogue with a terroist state like Pakistan?,” SP vaid said.





The Pir Panjal region – Rajouri and Poonch – were free from terrorism since 2003 but major attacks have resumed since October 2021. In the last seven months, 20 soldiers, including officers and commandos, have been killed.





Over 35 soldiers have been killed in action in these areas in the past two years.





On November 22, 2023, two Army captains and three soldiers were killed in an Rajouri encounter. Following the massive searches Two Pakistani terrorists have also been killed during the operation in the Pir Panchal region.





A senior Army officer wishing anonymity said that the situation in Kashmir has notably improved, highlighting a shift in the focus of infiltration activities to the south of Pir Panjal.





“It’s essential to recognize that infiltration is not confined solely to the Valley. While we have achieved zero infiltration, the measures implemented in recent years, such as strengthening the fence, enhancing deployment, and utilizing advanced surveillance equipment, have significantly reduced the success rate of infiltration,” he said.





The officer said terrorists and their handlers are currently attempting routes through Rajouri-Poonch, specifically the regions south of Pir Panjal. The withdrawal of troops from the region following its designation as a zero-terrorism zone before 2018 inadvertently enabled militants to establish new bases, he said.





“Infiltration in the Kashmir valley has decreased in comparison to other pathways. The primary focus of infiltration has now shifted predominantly to areas south of Pir Panjal,” he added.





