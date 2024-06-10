



Know how the Indian Navy enhances its underwater fleet with indigenous Air-Independent Propulsion technology through collaboration between DRDO and L&T, as per a report in the media.





The Indian Navy is set to significantly boost its operational capabilities with the induction of Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology in its submarine fleet. This initiative is part of the expansive Project-75, involving a strategic collaboration between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T).





Development And Integration





The core technology driving this enhancement is the fuel cell-based AIP system, developed indigenously by the DRDO’s Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL). L&T, having a longstanding partnership with DRDO, is the primary industry partner for this project, tasked with the manufacture and integration of the AIP modules. These modules, featuring innovative fuel cell technology that produces power and hydrogen on demand, are crucial for extending the submerged endurance of submarines beyond the capabilities provided by traditional battery power.





Strategic And Economic Implications





The implementation of AIP technology not only elevates the Indian Navy’s stealth and endurance capabilities but also positions India among a select group of nations with advanced non-nuclear submarine technologies. This development is particularly significant as it aligns with India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) initiative, reducing dependency on foreign military technologies. Moreover, the successful integration of AIP systems could lead to potential export opportunities, bolstering India’s stature in the global defence manufacturing arena.





Collaborations And Future Prospects





In a pivotal move to fulfil the requirements of Project-75, L&T has also entered into a teaming agreement with Navantia of Spain. The collaboration aims to design and deliver six conventional submarines equipped with AIP, marking a significant milestone under the Strategic Partnership model initiated by India’s Ministry of Defence.





This comprehensive approach not only underlines the strategic foresight of the Indian Navy but also showcases the collaborative efforts of Indian and international firms in enhancing the nation’s defence capabilities. The project is anticipated to pave the way for future enhancements across the remaining submarines of the Kalvari class, integrating cutting-edge technology to maintain operational superiority in naval warfare.





The strategic induction of AIP technology into the Indian Navy’s submarine fleet represents a significant step towards enhancing national security and operational efficiency. It reflects a broader commitment to technological advancement and self-reliance in critical defence technologies, setting a new benchmark in India’s maritime defence strategy.





