



Vientiane: Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar met with Japanese envoy Hayashi Makoto, who is Japan's Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) leader and Ambassador in charge of Cooperation with ASEAN on Friday.





This meeting took place on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit (EAS) and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum (ARF) Senior Officials' Meetings in Vientiane. Both leaders discuss matters of cooperation between the two nations.





In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Secy (East) @JaideepMazumder met Amb Hayashi Makoto, Japan's SOM leader and Ambassador in charge of Cooperation with ASEAN, on the sidelines of the EAS/ARF SOM meetings in Vientiane."





"They discussed matters of cooperation between India and Japan under bilateral and regional framework," he added.





Earlier, in the day Jaideep Mazumder also met with Ambassador Kung Phoak, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and SOM leader of Cambodia.





In a post on X, an MEA spokesperson shared a picture of the meeting and stated, Secy (East) @JaideepMazumder met Amb Kung Phoak, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and SOM leader of Cambodia."





Further, the leaders discuss ways to improve relations between the two countries and to work together more effectively within the ASEAN framework.





"They explored avenues for strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation under the ASEAN framework." MEA spokesperson on X.





The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, commonly abbreviated as ASEAN, is a political and economic union of 10 states in Southeast Asia.





India and Japan share 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership'. Friendship between the two countries has a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilizational ties.





Last year, in March 2023 Japanese PM Fumio Kishida visited India and held a bilateral meeting with PM Modi.





PM Kishida also delivered a policy speech titled "The Future of the Indo-Pacific--Japan's New Plan for a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific' -- 'Together with India, as an Indispensable Partner' - at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA).





