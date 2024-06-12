



Srinagar: An unidentified terrorist was killed in an ongoing gunfight which broke out in the border area of Hiranagar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district after ultras attacked a house along the International Border in the region.





Unconfirmed reports said three civilians were injured in the initial firing in village Saida Sukhal near Koota Mode, Hiranagar. The injured civilians have been evacuated to Kathua Hospital for treatment.





Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu confirmed that one terrorist has been killed in an encounter and the search operation is on.





Two more terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area, sources said. Earlier, security forces had launched a search operation after gunshots were heard in the area.





Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that he is in continuous contact with the officials from administration and security wing.





He said that an attack was launched on a house without naming the owner of the house. Singh said he is also in touch with the house owner over the phone.





I am in continuous online contact with DC #Kathua Sh Rakesh Minhas in the wake of terrorist attack on a house in village Saida in Hiranagar sector close to the International Border. I am also in touch with SSP Kathua Sh Anayat Ali Choudhary who is on the spot. The owner of

1/2 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) June 11, 2024





The incident comes two days after terrorists opened fire on a bus traveling from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. The attack caused the driver to lose control, leading the bus to plunge into a gorge near the Teryath village in the Poni area of Reasi. At least nine people were killed, and 33 were injured in the attack.





(With Inputs From Agencies)



