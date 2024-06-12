



Beijing: Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Narendra Modi on his new term as Prime Minister of India.





Chinese ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, shared a post on X, stating that the Chinese Premier extended congratulations to PM Narendra Modi.





"#Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang extended congratulations to Shri Narendra Modi @narendramodi on his new term as the Prime Minister of #India," he said in a post on X.





Chinese Premier Li said that the sound and steady development of China-India relations is not only conducive to the well-being of the two peoples but, also injects stability and positive energy into the region and the world, Xinhua reported.





Moreover, he emphasised that China is willing to work with India to push forward bilateral relations in the right direction.





The congratulatory message comes following PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony, attended by leaders from India's neighbouring countries and the Indian Ocean region, showcasing India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.





China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on June 5 extended wishes to PM Narendra Modi, the BJP, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on their election victory in the Lok Sabha elections, adding that they are looking forward to a "healthy and stable" China-India relationship.





In a post on X, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning stated, "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi, BJP and the National Democratic Alliance on the election victory. We look forward to a healthy & stable China-India relationship."





While addressing a regular press conference, Mao Ning noted that a "healthy and stable" relationship between India and China is in the common interest of both sides and is conducive to peace and development in the region and the world.





She expressed China's readiness to work with India in the fundamental interests of the people of the two nations.





"A healthy and stable China-India relationship is in the common interest of both sides and is conducive to peace and development in the region and the world. China is willing to work together with India in the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, focusing on the big picture and looking to the future to promote the development of relations between the two countries along a healthy and stable track," she added.





President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed



