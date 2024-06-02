



Islamabad: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Saturday announced an increase in electricity tariff by Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 3.25 per unit, putting an additional burden of PKR 34 billion on power consumers, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.





The NEPRA announced the decision in an official notification. While announcing the decision, the power regulatory authority said that the increase was made in the context of quarterly fuel adjustment, which will apply for the three months of June, July and August. NEPRA also sent the decision of increasing the electricity tariff to Pakistan's federal government, according to The Express Tribune report.





The decision of the power authority comes after Power distribution companies (DISCOs) had requested NEPRA to approve the imposition of an additional charge of PKR 3.488 per unit on power consumers' June 2024 bills, on the basis of April 2024 fuel charges adjustment, amounting to an effect of PKR 29.2 billion.





In response to a significant decrease in the demand for electricity across all sectors, NEPRA targeted an additional collection of PKR 51.86 billion from power consumers under the third quarter adjustment of FY24, The Express Tribune reported.





Earlier on May 8, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) increased the electricity price by Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 2.83 per unit under the monthly fuel adjustment, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.





According to the details, the hike in electricity price will apply to bills of May. However, Life Line and K-Electric consumers have been excluded from the hike. The revised price is expected to place an additional burden of more than PKR 26 billion on consumers.





Pakistan's power regulatory authority's decision comes after K-Electric (KE) on April 29 sought PKR 18.86 per unit hike in power tariff on account of monthly Fuel Charges Adjustments (FCA) of seven months in an application to NEPRA, according to ARY News report. K-Electric had requested a rise of PKR 18.86 in the power tariff for consumers in Karachi for seven months, from July 2023 to March 2024.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed



